June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Stone pelting incidents declined in Kashmir: MoS Home

 Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy Wednesday said stone pelting incidents in Kashmir has declined in 2019.
In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabya, Reddy said, “Pursuant to the Government policy of zero tolerance towards militancy, the State Government has taken stringent action to deal with stone pelting, including identification and arrest of stone pelters and instigators of such acts under relevant laws”.
He said the number of incidents of stone pelting and arrests made in the state of Jammu and Kashmir during the last three years has declined.
“In 2016, 2,653 stone pelting incidents were reported, during which 10,571 youth were arrested and 276 persons were sent to jail,” the MoS said.
Similarly, in 2017, 1412 stone pelting incidents were reported and 2,838 youth were arrested, 63 youth were sent to jail.
In 2018; 1,458 stone pelting cases were reported so far. “3,797 youth were arrested in these incidents and 65 have been sent to jail.”
“The government has also constituted a Joint Monitoring Committee involving all concerned agencies at the central level and a Multi Disciplinary Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) at the State level for sustained action against terror funding,” added the minister.

