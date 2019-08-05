Stone crushers fined for violation of norms in Kathua

August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

District Administration Kathua on Sunday imposed fine on four stone crushers for illegal mining in violation of J&K Minor Minerals Concession, Storage, Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining rules.

These units were inspected by a team led by Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Raghav Langer and comprising officials of Irrigation, Flood Control, PWD, Revenue, PDD and Geology and Mining Departments. The team found that the stone crushers have illegally stored/dumped huge quantity of Minor Minerals in the premises of their units.

Accordingly, fine was imposed on M/s Raavi Stone Crusher, Village Keerian Gandial amounting to Rs. 27143613.75, M/s Narsingh Stone Crusher, Village Langerial of Tehsil Hiranagar amounting to Rs 7669904 and a cumulative amount of Rs. 12913498.84 on M/s Jagdambay Stone Crusher and M/s R S Screening both located at village Chadwal of Kathua district.

The erring units were directed to deposit the fine at the office of District the date of issue of the notices failing which strict action under rules shall be initiated against them, the official said.