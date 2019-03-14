Stock, supply status of chemical fertilizers in Kashmir reviewed

March 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Agriculture Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi and Director Law Enforcement J&K Ab Rahim Samoon today chaired a meeting to take stock of the availability of Chemical Fertilizers in Kashmir Division.

The meeting was attended by the officers of the enforcement agency, representatives of different fertilizer companies and wholesale dealers.

Joint Director Agriculture Extension informed the meeting that there is the adequate stock of fertilizers available in Kashmir Division. Giving details, he said that 7573.80 MTs of DAP, 684 MTs of MOP, 641.70 MTs of NPK and 9779.66 MTs of Urea is available in the market. The fertilizers companies were instructed for assured supplies within a stipulated time.

The meeting was attended by Dy. Director Agriculture Central, Assistant Director Law Enforcement, Regional SMS Lalmandi, representatives of different fertilizer companies and officers of the enforcement wing.

Later Director Law Enforcement J&K chaired a meeting of all district law enforcement officers and enforcement inspectors of Kashmir division.

He took the review of working of the enforcement wing, availability of Horticulture Mineral Oils and status of running of business through POS machines.