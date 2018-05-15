Stinking water at Gaw Kadal poses disease threat to residents

Sajidah YousufSrinagar, May 14:
Residents of Gaw Kadal area of Downtown have alleged that the water in the Dal Lake was stagnant for nearly four months and has become a potential breeding ground for harmful diseases and infections which could prove fatal.
Locals said the water gate at Gaw Kadal has not been repaired since it was built in 1930 to regulate the water balance and flow of Dal Lake. Manzoor Ahmad, local resident said the entire drainage as well as the lake water is stagnant at the Gaw Kadal gate due to continuous closure of the gate.
“It causes problems and has added to the sufferings of the locals. Water stagnation from the last four months made the water stinky and its colour has turned green. This stinky and stagnant water is posing a threat to the health of people especially children,” Manzoor said.
He said the surroundings of the water gate are dilapidated and locals opened the gate themselves and cleaned up the area to the possible extent.
“In 2014 floods, the water gates were flushed away. Those gates are taking rust in Dalgate as no repairing has been done so far,” he said.
He said the locals went to meet the Vice-Chairman Lakes and Water Ways Development Authority (LAWDA), Hafeez Masoodi to register their concern but the VC didn’t show up. Government is talking high about the development of Dal Lake but the authority itself is cutting the nerves of the Dal.
Other water gates are at Nala Ameer Khan and Ram Munshi Bagh.
VC LAWDA told Rising Kashmir that to maintain the water flow they have to open and close the gates periodically. “We cannot keep the gate open all the time as the water will get drained quickly,” Masoodi said. He assured that he will check the situation and see how the sufferings of local people can be mitigated.