Stillbirth case: Sopore woman critical as docs delay procedure

Patient suffers from multi-organ dysfunction syndrome
Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
A woman from north Kashmir’s Sopore township is battling for life at Lal Ded maternity hospital after doctors at Sub-District Hospital (SDH) allegedly delayed the intervention procedure for three days—causing multi-organ dysfunction syndrome.
On Tuesday, last week, Hafeeza Begum, complained of labor at home in Seelu area following which she was taken to nearby Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Sopore.
“She was suffering from chest and abdomen pain. We consulted a lady doctor there. She told us that the baby was okay and suggested few diagnostic tests. We went back home late evening,” her husband Sajad Ahmad Hajam said on Wednesday at LD. Hajam along with her expecting wife on Thursday (last) went again to the hospital at 11 am and she was admitted but doctors didn’t check her up fetal movement.
“I asked a doctor to check my wife but shockingly she asked a nurse to check her who revealed to the doctor that there was fetal movement and the baby was alive,” he said.
They again went home. As they reached their residence, she spat blood. Hajam, who works as a nursing orderly at Sopore hospital called the lady doctor and she advised him to give her wife a pantop tablet. She was vomiting.
“On Friday, we again went to the facility. We were asked to get ultrasonography done which revealed that the baby was dead unfortunately around 1 pm. We were referred to LD and reached here at 6 pm,” Hajam said.
At LD the doctors told the family that the stillbirth had caused infection in the womb due to three days of delay which had spread to kidney and liver which left them shocked.
“At LD also she was kept waiting 6 pm to 10 am till Saturday. Doctors here failed to take any decision due to which infection affected organs,” Hajam told Rising Kashmir at LD.
She delivered the dead baby on Saturday after c-section. Since then the women is battling for life at the ventilator in ICU at the maternity hospital even after infusing 13 pints of blood.
Hajam alleged that doctors at Sopore did not diagnose on proper time that the baby had died and blamed them for the delay causing such a state. “They had not even mentioned on prescription that she needed immediate treatment when they referred her to LD. They wrote the blood pressure level without checking the same,” he said.
Hajam said earlier, the doctors at Sopore had misinformed them. “They told us my wife had nine days to left for delivery.”
Medical Superintendent, LD, Dr Shabir Sidiqui said the patient is critical and is suffering from hepatorenal syndrome (HRS), a type of progressive kidney failure.
“There has been a delay in her diagnosis at Sopore hospital. She is suffering from bleeding in stomach and she had already suffered massive blood loss. She is on ventilator. She is being treated. As of now, we can’t say anything,” he said.
Dr Sidiqui said they usually don’t operate such patients as they use medicines to remove the dead baby. “As her condition deteriorated we operated her. We also took help from a gastroenterologist,” he said.
Block Medical Officer (BMO) Sopore, Dr Mohammad Sami, turned down the allegations levelled by the family saying that they took care of the patient and had referred her at proper time.
“It takes time to establish a diagnosis. Pregnant ladies are prone to complications. We have a proper referral system. She couldn’t be treated here. If we had not referred her she might have died here,” he said.
When asked about why a nurse checked the fetal movement of the lady the BMO said, “This is rubbish even I can’t check the same unless I am trained for that.”
“We will investigate the cases including the case of the lady. Definitely, we will investigate if there is a scope to rectify the same from the side of doctors. We will work on that,” he said. Pertinently, this is the second such incident in the past ten days at Sopore hospital. On Tuesday a family from Kupwara had alleged that their patient wasn’t treated properly following which she delivered a stillborn.
