Stigma and reality of Psychiatric disorders

July 17, 2019 | Dr. Arif Maghribi Khan

While fact remains that according to easiest classifications of diseases there are two types of psychiatric ailments mainly neurotic and psychotic. In neurotic diseases patient does not loose contact with reality that’s patient can tell you name, address, locality correctly while in psychotic ailments patients contact with reality is lost and patient lives in world of his/her own, patient often reports of seeing angels, strange animals or hears voices or sounds which nobody else sitting with patient sees or hears. One example of psychotic ailments is schizophrenia, which some people refer as madness , but fact remains that its prevalence in any place is as low as 0.5 per 1000 while ailments like depression, anxiety, phobia form bulk of load in Psychiatric ailments. In spite of getting best education we as a society have not been able to differentiate between two, so stigma remains attached with psychiatric ailments thus delaying diagnosis and treatment, it’s because of this stigma people visit psychiatric settings with faces covered or masked.

Young adults and children fear to disclose to their parents if they suffer from depression or anxiety disorders, which leads them to live an impaired life, loss of interest in studies or even loss of job as their behaviour of lack of concentrating or easy fatigue leads to cascade of problems. Parents are there to discipline and guide children but not to make them scare of depression. Another problem hitting psychiatric health care in Kashmir is the myth that all medicines prescribed by psychiatrists cause sleep, while fact is that Psychiatric medicine work by increasing, changing or blocking activities of neurotransmitters. Nerves carry information from the body to the brain and vice versa. The brain is composed of roughly 86 Billion neurons.

Chemical messengers called neurotransmitters carry messages between neurons to help the brain receive the information, decide what it means and execute a reaction. Neurotransmitters are responsible for emotional regulation, pain perception, motivation, concentration, memory energy, mood, sleep patterns, libido. Any imbalance can result in Depression, Nightmares, Mental Fatigue, Anxiety, Impaired cognition, attention, and arousal, Apathy, Lack of motivation, Poor attention, and Fatigue. Most of the time a qualified psychiatrist uses anti-depressants which do not cause sleep, in first few months of treatment depending upon the psychiatric ailment anxiolytics, also known as ‘tranquilizers’ are used. So let’s stop assuming that all medicines cause sleep and we will be dependent on them for rest of our life.

The biggest challenge faced by doctors of today and specially psychiatrists is that due to easy availability of internet most patients start Google searching medicine for 8 minutes prescribed by a doctor who studied medicine for 8 years, fact is that not all information surfers get on medicine by Google search is authenticated. Patients are well advised to seek such information from doctor rather than what is searched on internet or what a specialist from other field like education or engineering has to say!

We need to fight epidemic of psychiatric ailments including drug abuse on basis of science and not search on internet, it’s as simple as that, to aware common people doctors, counsellors from field of mental health need to work vigorously in community to clear myths and mist surrounding psychiatric ailments. We need to give patients of anxiety disorders or drug abuse respect and not scare them with unfounded information. Also next time we label some person as mad for being stressed kindly read this survey; “Nearly 1.8 million adults (45% of the population) in the Kashmir Valley show symptoms of significant mental distress according to a comprehensive mental health survey conducted by the medical humanitarian organisation Medicines Sans Frontiers/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) between October and December 2015. The research was done in collaboration with the Department of Psychology, Kashmir University and the Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (IMHANS).

