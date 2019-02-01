Sterlite to make Rs 10,000 Cr investment announcement on multiple power projects

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Jan 31:
The Sterlite Power Transmission Limited, a global power transmission company, is set to make an investment announcement of Rs 10,000 crore in the power sector for multiple projects that include renewable energy, power transmission and distribution.
The announcement comes after the company completed the Rs 3000 crore power transmission project in the State.
Sources said after completion of the 414-km long project, the Northern Region Strengthening Scheme 29 (NRSS 29) which was one of the most challenging transmission projects globally, the Sterlite is in talks with the government to sign multiple power projects in the State.
“It will be an amalgam of many projects. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed soon,” the sources said.
The Sterlite Power had recently commissioned 1000 MW transmission system in Kashmir.
The line was commissioned two months ahead of the schedule despite the terrain challenges.
In 2014, Sterlite bagged the project quoting the lowest levelised transmission charges, outbidding Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) in the process.
Post commissioning, the company would operate and maintain the transmission line for a minimum tenure of 35 years.
On February 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir would dedicate the project to the country.
Sources said that in presence of the Prime Minister, Sterlite Power officials would announce the Rs 10,000 crore multiple projects deal with the State.
“During the speech the PM will formally dedicate the NRSS 29 to the nation and the announcement of new projects will be made,” the sources said.
Modi would also lay the foundation stone for AIIMS, IIM, IIT, Jammu-Akhnoor road, Shahpur-Kandi road, Sunderbani College and IIMC in Jammu during his visit.
The prime minister would also inaugurate an engineering college in Kathua and the Jammu ropeway project.