Sterlite to commission 1000 MWs power line next month

It’ll end Kashmir’s winter power woes: CEO
Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar, July 24:
The Sterlite Power is set to commission the Northern Region System Strengthening project that would transfer 1000 MWs electricity to Kashmir next month.
The vital Transmission line is expected to end the power woes of Kashmir to a large extent.
“We are in a position now where J&K has not to worry about power outages. The infrastructure to carry electricity from northern grid has been set up. In this winter, common Kashmiri will realise a change in power schedule,” said CEO Sterlite Power Ved Tiwari while addressing a press conference, here.
He said the massive project includes 450 kms of transmission lines and 400/220 kV gas insulated substations at Amargarh in Sopore area of north Kashmir.
“About 1150 towers have been erected in some of the most challenging terrains of Pir-Panjal range in the inner Himalayan region. The line passes through 11 major towns and districts of the State and will affect the lives of over 1.25 crore people,” said Tiwari.
The vital Project assumes critical significance for the water abundant but power-starved Kashmir region. Every winter, Kashmir plunges into darkness as the Power Development Department (PDD) resorts to long power curtailment schedules.
According to Tiwari, the project was a challenging task for the Sterlite Power in view of the challenging terrains of Pir-Panjal range in the inner Himalayas.
The towers built throughout the transmission line are designed to withstand heavy snowfall and avalanches.
“No ice formation can harm these towers. We have used hot water jet and special insulators to face heavy snowfall,” Tiwari said.
Tiwari, who was flanked by other senior officers of Sterlite, said the idea for this alternate power transmission line was conceived in 2012 by J&K Power Development Department and later it took shape in the form of inter-state project.
“We will be taking care of its maintenance for next 30 years,” he said adding the scheduled date for its commissioning has been set for August 4.
He said some 600 meters of work is undergoing at Khan Sahab area of Budgam and it would take them few more days to complete the project.
In response to a question, Tiwari said, “It depends how well the State government will build the power infrastructure so that power from Amargarh sub-station reaches out to the villages and other peripheries”.
“The government has to do with the distribution mechanism. You have the power and only it needs to be distributed,” said another official.
Former power commissioner M A Salroo said the project is critical for meeting the power requirements of the power-deficit state.
A senior PDD official said the project would serve as an alternate mode of transmission.
“We can call it alternate expressway corridor. We may not see a rapid change in overall power scenario until we upgrade our internal capacity. Once Alasteng Receiving station is completed, the changes will reflect,” he said.
He, however, said since the Sterlite has its own 400/200 KV Amargarh Sub-Station, it would further boost Kashmir’s intake power capacity.