About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sterlite commissions Rs 3000 Cr power project in JK

Published at October 16, 2018 12:58 AM 0Comment(s)291views


Sterlite commissions Rs 3000 Cr power project in JK

Rising Kashmir News

 Power transmission infrastructure developer, Sterlite Power today announced formal commissioning of the Rs 3000 crore ambitiousNRSS-29 project for providing additional power supply to Jammu & Kashmir from the Northern Grid.
The project has been completed two months ahead of the schedule.
The 415KM, Northern Region System Strengthening (NRSS)-29 project will ensure reliable power access for the Valley by augmenting the state’s power transmission capacity by at least 33%, Sterlite Power said in a statement.
“This transmission line will deliver an additional 1000 MW power to the valley,” it said.
NRSS-29 comprises 135 KM Jalandhar-Samba 400 kV D/C transmission line which was commissioned in June 2016 and 280 KM Samba–Amargarh(Sopore) two 400 kV double circuit transmission lines and one 400/220 kV GIS sub-station which was commissioned today.
NRSS-29 is the largest private sector transmission project awarded in the country till date.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top