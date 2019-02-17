Steps taken to ensure safety of Kashmiri students in Dehradun: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 16:
The Dehradun police has assured its Jammu and Kashmir counterpart of taking all necessary measures for the safety and security of Kashmiri students studying there amidst allegation of their harassment after the deadly suicide car bombing in Lethpora, Pulwama, an official said here Saturday.
Some Kashmiri youths studying in the Uttarakhand capital were harassed and asked by their landlords to vacate accommodations.
"The authorities from Jammu and Kashmir Police have spoken to the authorities concerned in Dehradun Police," a police spokesperson said here.
He said the Dehradun Police has assured the Jammu and Kashmir Police that they were in touch with the representative of youths from Kashmir and all necessary arrangements for the safety and security of students in Dehradun have been put in place.
"Jammu and Kashmir Police officers are in constant touch with the Dehradun police," the spokesperson said.