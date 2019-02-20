Steps being taken to ensure safety, security of Kashmiri students: Govt

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 19:
Advisors to the Governor, Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, reviewed the issues of security and safety of the students from Jammu and Kashmir studying outside the State and assured that all possible steps are being taken to ensure their safety and security in view of certain reported incidents.
Both the Advisors have been speaking to the concerned authorities in different states including the DGPs and are in touch with Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also.
Ganai has been receiving calls from the parents of the students studying outside the State as also the students themselves after he shared his telephone number on the popular Sheharbeen Radio programme on February 17.
Scores of parents and students contacted him for information and redress.
Both the Advisors have been speaking to the concerned authorities to ensure prompt help in the event of distress and anxiety.
Governor Satyapal Malik has also been closely monitoring the situation and has asked both the Advisors to ensure that Liaison Officers appointed by the State Government for the purpose for different cities in the country are available to the students and render necessary help promptly and in time.
In the meantime, the government has also notified the mobile numbers of the Liaison Officers.