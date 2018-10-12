About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Steps afoot to make sheep rearing, fish farming preferred start-up ventures: Samoon

Published at October 12, 2018 12:34 AM 0Comment(s)414views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, October 11:

 Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep and Fisheries and Transport departments, Dr Asgar Samoon Thursday said department has embarked on a mission mode to make sheep rearing and fish farming one of the preferred start-up business ventures in the state.
He said while meeting delegations from different areas of Kashmir who had called on him and sought his intervention in the redress of their grievances.
A delegation of young aspiring entrepreneurs also called on him and discussed various policies and incentives in fish and sheep sector.
A delegation from Bandipora area who reside on the banks of the Wullar Lake sought his intervention in expanding the role of fisheries department for their welfare.
Similarly, other delegations from Khimber, Sumbal and other areas sought his intervention to solve their local grievances.
Dr Samoon on the spot directed the concerned officers to solve their issues within stipulated time and said that department is working on a road map to empower the fishing and shepherd community.

