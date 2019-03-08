Steps afoot to make JK self-reliant in energy sector: Advisor Sharma

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Lays foundation of Rs 5.4 crore Energy Bhawan at Jammu

Advisor to Governor, KK Sharma, Thursday laid the foundation stone of Energy Bhawan being constructed here by Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) with an estimated cost of Rs 5.4 crore.

The complex coming up in uptown Channi Rama of Jammu district would be housing the office of JAKEDA, besides having conference halls and other state-of-art facilities. It would be completed within two years.

Secretary, Science and Technology, Sheikh Fayaz, CEO JAKEDA, Arvind Sharma and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor said that the Governor’s administration has already initiated several measures for augmentation of the infra in the science and technology sector. He said several new schemes are being introduced which would make the state self-reliant in energy sector besides introducing new technological interventions.

The Advisor said that the Department should make use of new technological innovations in designing the upcoming complex so that it comes up as a building replete with all modern facilities. He said GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrating Habitat Assessment Guidelines) should be implemented in the Energy Bhavan.

Sharma said that the Department should be a referral point to other Departments in making energy-efficient buildings, which would also be beneficial in cutting the building costs besides having state-of-art complexes with the thrust of conservation of energy and new interventions in design and technology.

Secretary, Science and Technology also spoke on the occasion and highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the government in the sector. He said the initiatives have been quite instrumental in encouraging the upcoming innovators besides providing them with the requisite support.