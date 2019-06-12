Steps afoot to make Bandipora cashless: DC Bandipora

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Reviews progress of financial inclusions, social security schemes

District Development Commissioner Bandipora on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of various centrally sponsored schemes aimed at financial inclusion.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Planning Imitiyaz Ahmad, Chief Education Officer Bandipora, Javid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Development Jahangir Ahmad, Lead Bank Manager Imitiyaz Ahmad and other senior officers of the district.

DDC stressed on increasing the targets of financial inclusion in various schemes by giving wide publicity to the schemes in rural areas and also called for developing better coordination between major banks and government departments.

Meeting discussed threadbare the progress of schemes including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana, Stand Up India Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and other similar schemes.

DDC stressed on the need of holding Financial Literacy camps in collaboration with Banks and government departments on regular basis in rural areas. He also asked the officers to erect hoardings at prominent places in the district to give information to the people about these schemes. He also called for coordination between the field staff of various departments including Anganwadi workers, Asha workers, VLWs, GRS and other field functionaries who can identify the beneficiaries of such schemes for inclusion. He also asked officers to hold awareness programs in schools and colleges so that more people enroll in these financial inclusion schemes.

He said these activities may also be utilized by the banks for creating awareness among the people about the Financial literacy and about the schemes of financial inclusion besides other New social security Schemes.

DDC Bandipora also stressed on making villages cashless by creating awareness about several online banking and other cash transaction applications. He directed the officers to create awareness among the business community regarding e-banking so as to make the system cashless. He said steps are being taken to make the Bandipora block cashless very soon.

It was given out that there are 3.59 lakh active bank accounts in the district out of which 2.25 lakh accounts are Adhaar seeded. The meeting was informed that 68000 bank accounts have been opened so far under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana while 7000 accounts have also been opened under PMJDY.