Stem corruption rot at top level: JKNPP to Guv

‘Ministers, MLAs, MPs, top bureaucrats accountable for illegalities’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 14:
Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, Harsh Dev Singh, on Wednesday urged the Governor, Satya Pal Malik, to root out corruption at the political as well as bureaucratic level.
According to a statement, while addressing media here, Singh while hailing the stance of Malik against the corruption said that the war against the corrupt must start from the top by making the Ministers, MLAs, MPs and bureaucrats accountable to the system.
“While a few cases of corruption had been brought to fore by the Governor, the politicians and bureaucrats behind the said scams had apparently managed to evade the process of law. And despite several instances of frauds, bunglings and irregularities having been attributed to powerful politicians, he said, none had been penalized till date,” he said.
He said that contrarily the weak and un-influential had always been “made the sacrificial lambs in the name eradicating corruption”.
“Until and unless the big fish are trapped and punished under law, no initiative against corruption could prove worthwhile,”said Singh.
He said that the Governor should take note of “huge disproportionate assists raised by Ministers, MLAs, MPs and top bureaucrats by abusing their position and authority”.
“The cleansing of staircase has always to start from the top. Huge chunks of state and Forest land worth crores has been illegally usurped and encroached by several Ministers, MPs and MLAs and other powerful people with no cognizance having been taken by any agency including vigilante organizations despite repeated reports appearing in the media,” he alleged.
He said that while the government had started eviction proceedings against the poor, hapless, un-influential and marginalized sections, “the rich and the mighty have been spared”.
“Not only that they were being assisted by a coterie in the administration by either regularizing their illegal holdings by tempering and fudging the records or allowing them to continue with their illegal possessions despite proven encroachments.”
“Not only the illegal encroachments by these politicians were required to be removed but the illegal commercial units established by them in violation of laws, Supreme Court orders and directions of NGT were also required to be removed in the interest of Justice and fair play,” chairman alleged.
He said that illegal stone crushers, brick-kilns, Hotmix plants, line kilns, pesticide units “mostly run by these powerful people was the biggest form of political corruption which needed due attention of the Governor”.
“Such pollution generating units have been allowed to function in defiance of the rulings of Apex Court in view of a powerful and rich lobby owning and operating them. The helmsmen have failed to appreciate that such units benefited a few individuals, whose coffers they filled but at the cost of society at large who were exposed to serious health hazards and life consuming diseases,” he added.