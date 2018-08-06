Status of women in Islam

Raashid Ul Nabi Khan
Islam has raised the status of women from depths of degradation to glorious heights. Islam gives women the following rights like rights of property, inheritance, education,marriage and divorce. The status of women is very high in Islam and can be depicted by six categories of rights, spiritual rights, economic rights, social rights, educational rights,legal rights and political rights.
Status of mother in Islam has been summed up in this beautiful hadith Hadith related in SahihBukhari in Volume 8, Ch. No. 2 Hadith No. 2, as well as in Sahih-Muslim - It says that a man asked the Prophet Muhammad… ‘Who requires the maximum love and respect and my companionship in this world? The Prophet replied – ‘your mother’ ‘Who is next’? – ‘your mother’ ‘Who is next?’ – ‘your mother’ The man asked for the fourth time, - ‘Who is next’ The Prophet (SAW) replied ‘your father’.
Islam honour women as daughters and encourage raising them and educating them the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: “ Whoever takes care of two girls until they reach adulthood, he and I will come like this on the Day of Resurrection,” and he held his fingers together. (Muslim) At another occasion Prophet said; “None but a noble man treats women in an honourable manner. And none but an ignoble treats women disgracefully,” (At-Tirmidi).
Before advent of Islam women were without any rights but after Islam women were given all the rights and thus status of women has been raised.
Many people in the west appreciate the recognition of women's rights in Islam for instance, Annemarie Schimmel states that:“Compared to the pre-Islamic position of women, Islamic legislation meant an enormous progress; the woman had the right to administer the wealth she had brought into the family or had earned by her own work.”
Similarly, William Montgomery Watt states that, “Muhammad, in the historical context of his time, can be seen as a figure that promoted women's rights and improved things considerably”.
Watt further explains: “At the time Islam began, the conditions of women were terrible - they had no right to own property, were supposed to be the property of the man, and if the man died everything went to his sons. Muhammad (PBUH), however, by instituting rights of property ownership, inheritance, education and divorce, gave women basic safeguards.”
Islam has given women a right to education 1400 years ago, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), “It is obligatory for every Muslim, male or female, to acquire knowledge,” (Al-Bayhaqi).
It is noteworthy point that women can take part in law making, according to the famous Hadith in which Hazrat Umar (may Allah be pleased with him), he was discussing with the Sahabas, and considering putting an upper limit on the ‘Meher ’, since young men were discouraged from getting married - a lady from the back seat she objected and said When the Qur’an says in Surah Nisa Ch.4, Verse No.20 that… ‘you can even give a heap of treasure, a heap of gold in ‘Meher’, when Qur’an puts no limit on ‘Meher’, who is Umar to put a limit (may Allah be pleased with him). And immediately Hazrat Umar (peace be upon him) said… ‘Umar is wrong and the lady is right’.
As there is a saying, educate a man, you educate a person. Educate a woman and you educate a family. Educate a family and you educate the Ummah.
In Islam woman cannot be ruler, there is no dispute among the scholars on this issue. The Quran states the clear warning regarding the choice of ruler: “One day we shall call together all human beings with their imam (ruler). In Islam women is very weak in taking suitable decisions that is why all the 1,24,000 prophets were men. Prior to Islam women were among oppressed in the world. They were without any rights. Islam raised the status of women from depths of degradation to glorious heights.”
Mufti Muhammad Shafi explains the rights of men and women in this way: “The rights of women that men are responsible for are compulsory just as the rights of men that women are responsible for are compulsory. The right of both (men and women) have been given the same ruling. It is not necessary that the rights of both take the same form. Instead, if women are responsible for a specific duty then so are men. Household matters, training and looking after the children are the responsibility of the women whereas men are responsible for earning a living so that they may fulfil the needs of women (their wives).”
It is noteworthy that men and women are equal in having rights. They do not have the same rights man is always the head of the family similarly leadership of the country is the sole right of man.
The Muslim scholars have given two types of leadership:
- Imamat-e-Kubra (major leadership), that is leading a country
- Imamat-e-Sughra(minor leadership), that is leading salah (prayers)
In Islam both the leaderships have been reserved for men only. Imaam al-Baghawi said: “The scholars agreed that women are not fit to be leaders or judges, because the leader needs to go out to organize jihaad and take care of the Muslims’ affairs, and the judge needs to go out to judge between people, but women are ‘awrah and it is not right for them to go out. Because of their weakness, women are not able to do many things. Women are imperfect, and the positions of leaders and judge are among the most perfect of positions for which only the most perfect of men are qualified.”
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: “A lady is 'awrah' (something to be concealed). Thus when she leaves, shaytan stares at her,” [Tirmidhi].