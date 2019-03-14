Status of power sector projects reviewed in Anantnag

March 14, 2019 |

District Development Commissioner, Khalid Jahangir today convened a meeting to review the status power projects taken up under district/state Capex Budget, centrally sponsored schemes and other programmes in the district.

The meeting was attended by SE, EMRE, SE Projects, JD Planning, AD Planning all Xens and AEEs of PDD district Anantnag.

The DDC emphasized on expeditious implementation of projects under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, integrated power development scheme Saubhagya and other schemes. He urged for strengthening of transmission and distribution system. The DDC directed maintenance and project wing to carry joint inspection of identified villages to assess the requirements on ground so that they could be taken on priority. The DDC further directed to PDD officials to revisit the timelines of projects to ensure their early completion.

The DDC also directed to sensitize the field functionaries and ensure their presence at field level to ensure uninterrupted power supply to public.