Status of languishing projects reviewed at G’bal

March 11, 2019 |

The District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan today chaired a meeting of officers and engineers of R&B, PHE, PDD, Education, Health, JKPCC, Irrigation, Flood Control and Revenue to review the status of languishing developmental projects in the district.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the government has so far approved about 68 projects for funding through the Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) Limited in the agriculture sector, horticulture, animal husbandry, construction of filtration plants, road connectivity, health and education facilities in the district.

The DDC also took scheme wise review of projects undertaken by different departments which are funded under the languishing projects in the district and detailed discussion was held on various issues including land acquisition, authorization, tendering and other related issues for effective implementation of vital projects in the district.

The DDC impressed upon the officers to speed up the pace of work on all ongoing projects and directed to work for speedy clearance of the projects languishing because of delay in one or other reasons. He also called for judicious use of funds besides the use of quality material on the works taken up under various sectors in the district.