Status and responsibilities of women

Ulfat Riyaz
Woman is a unique creature. Physically delicate but emotionally very strong and capable of handling bigger responsibilities and roles. Travesty of justice is that people are yet to understand her essence. Women have historically suffered in every corner of the world. Even various religious texts have ill-treated women and denied them their due rights.
However Islam has elevated women to higher position as compared to men.Islam wants her to be a fragrant flower, whereas the ‘modern’ civilization has reduced to a withered leaf with the wind playing havoc with it.
Islam wants her to be the captain of the ship and endowed her with the responsibility of guiding the generations while as some delusional civilizations have made her for quite some time a toy or a toll for entertainment.
Women have to scale new heights. They must never stop learning, shaping and polishing theirminds.Every challenge need to be addressed, the temptations have to be resisted while marching forward.
What does Islam expect from a woman and what does it want her to be? She has to understand the essence of Islam in all its magnificent reality and she should not let other cultures to delude her. Islam wants her to be a torch of Divine light, while the corrupt society tries to turn her into a puff of fire. This is what she needs to know.
There are many exemplary Muslim women who reached heights and dedicated themselves to the improvement of the status of women and their empowerment in society and became inspiration for generations and will be remembered for their sacrificestill the day of judgement.
Among those two prominent are Zainab Al Ghazali and martyr Amina Al Sadr,popularly known as Bintul Huda who played significant role in creating Islamic awareness among the Muslim women.
Zainab Al Gazaliwas a leader in providing social service to the needy and destitute. It is said that her weekly lectures attracted audiences of three to five thousand people.
She joined the Egyptian Feminist Union when she was not more than eighteen.She is considered amongst many Islamists to be a mujahida—a fighter in the path of God. She is remembered as a bold,courageous, and outspoken woman who thrived in the male-dominated scene of politics and religious activism.
Ghazali deserves to be remembered as a multi-dimensional talented figure whose legacy should not be limited by the intellectual prejudices of others.
Another inspirational figure is martyr Bintul Huda,she was a prolific writer from a very young age. Her stories were written in simple language thattackled complex ideals and morality on a societal level.
With the power of her pen, she presented a healthier, wholesome, nurturing conception of women and their role in building and safeguarding a harmonious society. Before long, her writings became lanterns of light that illuminated the way forward for Muslim women.
Using the strength of her ideas, her creativity, and her sharp intellect, she tackled the tyrants of imperialism and combated the moral bankruptcy of modernity. Her jihad was an intellectual jihad.
She emphasized traditional values, human values, religion and its wondrous principles and precepts as being the right way. With her roots firm she chose to close the way to despotism, exploitation and colonialism and guard Islam with a strong spirit full of courage and love.
She saw the soul of her fellow countrymen attacked by the colonialist termites and people become exactly as Saddam had willed them to be. She defended this attack upon Islam, worked for freedom - the freedom to practice what she believed in Islam.She took pen in her hands and spread forth her jewel like words upon the receptive paper.
In her short - lived life,she inspired an entire generation of men and women to do the same, her ability to eloquently articulate the concerns of the masses made her an influential woman in Iraq.
Her writings made her very popular, particularly among women who were unable to express their sentiments in such a way.
She authored number of books, many of which were fictional stories like virtue wins, two women and one man, I wish I knew, the seeker of the truth, a struggle from reality of life, memories on the hills of Mecca, a word and a call,women and the talk of Islamic concept etc. that dealt with the social problems of her time. Many of her themes were directly relevant to the struggles that women were facing in Iraq.
Perturbed and unnerved by her activities Saddam engineered her elimination. She was brutally tortured which led to her death. Her body bore signs of torture,her hands were burnt and her scalp peeled. Her only sinwas that she showed resistance and wanted freedom,independence and Islam. She chose to walk on the path paved by Zainab (AS). She died serving these ideals as she had lived defending them.
I cannot do justice to the legacy of Zainab Al Gazali and Martyr Bintul-Huda. But the least I can do is to call upon myself and women in our community to acquaint themselves with the struggle within the limits of Islam.
They fought until their last breath. It was a struggle for dignity, for love, for compassion; a struggle for truth, honesty, and righteousness. A struggle for virtue, for morality, for what is truly good; it was a struggle for humanity. Ultimately, it was a struggle for Islam.
If we can acquaint ourselves with these ideas, we will find that in our community, in our society, we are far from actualizing them. We have been deviated by the western cultural forces, colonized by their ideologies related to women.
We have a responsibility—to those who selflessly gave her life—showed us light a responsibility to ourselves, and to our future—to wake up and start thinking.
Women are more than hyper-active feminists dressed as pink, green or red, her greatness lies in courage, modesty, knowledge, value etc. She does not depend on the ability to attract the attention of men. Such ability is not an honor for women. It will not bring about respect for them. It will only bring about humiliation.
The greatness of women depends on their ability to preserve their God-given modesty and combining this ability with pious dignity and a sense of responsibility. They should use their feminine delicacy and their pious inflexibility – a combination particular to them only – appropriately to serve the cause.
