Statistical Employees elect new body

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 30:
The elections for electing new office bearers of the J&K Non-Gazetted Statistical Employees Association were held at Civil Secretariat here on Friday.
According to a notification issued by Nissar Ahmad Mandloo, Deputy Director Planning, who was the Returning Officer for the election, Parvaiz Ahmad Khan has been elected the President of the Association, Fayz Ahmad, Vice-President Kashmir, S Ravinder Singh, Vice-President Jammu, Manzoor Qadir, General Secretary, Randeep Singh, Publicity Secretary and Sher Singh Treasurer.