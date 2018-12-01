About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Statistical Employees elect new body

Published at December 01, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 30:

 The elections for electing new office bearers of the J&K Non-Gazetted Statistical Employees Association were held at Civil Secretariat here on Friday.
According to a notification issued by Nissar Ahmad Mandloo, Deputy Director Planning, who was the Returning Officer for the election, Parvaiz Ahmad Khan has been elected the President of the Association, Fayz Ahmad, Vice-President Kashmir, S Ravinder Singh, Vice-President Jammu, Manzoor Qadir, General Secretary, Randeep Singh, Publicity Secretary and Sher Singh Treasurer.

