Statistical Employees Association calls on Principal Secretary PD&MD

April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir Non- Gazetted Statistical Employees Association (J&KNGSEA) alongwith core Group of Officers/Officials of the (E&S) cadre called on the Principal Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department (PD&MD), Rohit Kansal here on Monday.

As per a statement, the delegation apprised him about the difficulties being faced by the cadre over a period of six months and the recent circular instructions and Government Order issued by the Finance Department regarding Capex 2019-20, CSS and other related issues.

During the course of the meeting, it was informed by the Principal Secretary, PD&MD that on the directions of the Chief Secretary, the draft proposal for future roadmap of the E&S cadre is in last stage and this exercise will be given final shape after consultation with the Principal Secretary, Finance Department, consequently a meeting has been scheduled to discuss the proposal in question during this week.

He further informed that all the stakeholders will be taken onboard (keeping in view all concerns of the cadre) before taking a final call on this imperative issue. It was given to understand that by aperiod of fortnight dos and don’ts for E&S cadre will be made clear.

Accordingly, the Core Committee has unanimously decided that all the employees of the E&S cadre will adhere to the stand (as already conveyed vide Memorandum dated 28.03.2018 and wait for clear roadmap from the Government about the functions of E&S cadre.