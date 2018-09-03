State’s Wildlife department fails ‘Project Snow Leopard’

Yet to carry a survey on endangered wildcat population in JK
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Sep 02:
The State Wildlife department has not conducted a single survey about the population of snow leopards, despite being declared an endangered species.
The snow leopard has been categorised as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (ICUN) Red List of threatened species.
Soon after the recommendations of the national workshop organised jointly by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change MoEF, Government of India (GoI), and Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Department, with technical assistance by the Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF) and International Snow Leopard Trust (ISLT), MoEF in 2006 created a committee to frame Project Snow Leopard.
However, the Wildlife department has not been able to conduct even a single survey and find their number across the State.
Mohammad Sajid Sultan, Regional Wild Life Warden, Ladakh told Rising Kashmir that the census regarding the wildcats had not been done in the State yet.
He said, under the project, the department had recently initiated the census survey and it would take at least three and a half years to get completed.
“This is a big exercise because the snow leopards are not confined to a particular area,” Sultan said.
He said once they cover the period of the survey, then only, they would reach a conclusion about the tentative number of the species.
“Nothing can be said about the population of the species until we finish the survey,” Sultan said. “We are putting the snow leopard in category two, which is endangered or critically endangered but it depends on what the threats to the animal are.”
He said there were a few surveys which were done by various organisation and institution in the State to know about their habitation and preservation.
In addition, the Ministry of Wild Life and Ecology, GoI in 2009 launched the ‘Project Snow Leopard’, a special project to save and know the status of the endangered cat in the Himalayan states including Jammu Kashmir.
Sultan said these species were mostly found in different parts of Kargil, Leh and some other areas.
“We are very hopeful to preserve the species further,” he said.
Recently, a Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India (WII) estimated that only 750 snow leopards were left in Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim.
Former forest conservator of Ladakh, Jigmat Takpa said the population assessment regarding snow leopard had been initiated recently.
He said, as of now, there was no census, and so it would be difficult to talk about their figures.
Takpa said the recent initiative of the census would help the department to figure out the population of these rare leopards in Ladakh region.
“The estimation is basically being done area wise,” he said.
Also, GoI last year released Rs 3.87 crore to the State under various schemes to preserve endangered species including snow leopards.
According to officials, the three departments including Forest department, Wildlife department and Wildlife Institute of India had begun the counting from Hemis National Park and Kargil area of Ladakh.
The snow leopard, a high altitude big cat, is the most-elusive among all the large wildcats that exist.
It has a thick soft grey coat with ringed black spots to help it camouflage itself among rocks and weighs up to 75 kg.