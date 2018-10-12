About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

States, UTs release over 900 prisoners to commemorate Gandhi's birth anniversary

Published at October 12, 2018 12:41 PM 0Comment(s)819views


Agencies

New Delhi

The States and Union Territories in India have released over 900 prisoners as part of commemoration of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, agencies reported on Friday.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on 18th July this year had decided that special remission to specific category of prisoners may be given and they may be released from prisons in three phases.

Prisoners will be gifted with books relating to Mahatma Gandhi and will also be provided suitable counseling.

