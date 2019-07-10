State’s suicidal path

July 10, 2019 |

While the war on drugs in the state has set the ball rolling with law enforcement and social action groups providing the needed push, there is another issue that has afflicted the society but is less discussed. Reports suggest that there is an increase in the number of suicide attempts and cases in the state, although there is hardly any report that provides the consolidated data on the subject. This is the first misfortune to come upon the state. There are many pressing social issues including suicide cases on which research and studies are very limited, and usually academic based. If the number of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) that claim to work on important social issues is put straight it would exceed all social issues several times. There is expertise in the state, people who can conduct meaningful researches and studies, but they do not find necessary funding for their projects. The figures that can be gathered from media reports mostly are really disturbing. The situation looks alarming as the tendency is more among youngsters. The situation is certainly bad and if the police record is analyzed certain worrying facts come to fore. The propensity to commit the suicide is more in females than males. The instances of attempting suicide are more in rural regions than the urban areas. Given the traumatic conditions that the people live in such things are bound to erupt. Conflict and violence also play their part. The normative behavior of the people (masses) is continuously undergoing changes, some of which may not be visible and requires close scrutiny by specialist like clinical psychiatrist. Not only the cases of suicide, but also cases of depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) have shown an increase in Kashmir. Besides the turmoil, changing lifestyle and cut-throat competition have also factored as reasons behind increasing suicide attempts. Many people must have read reports wherein young students unable to cope with their academic expectations had taken the extreme step. Nothing is more precious than human life – but the quota of mathematics and sciences compared to life learning in contemporary leaning and education is so much disproportionate that misguided development at a critical age cannot be ruled out. Before the situation turns uglier certain measures need to be taken as early as possible. First of all there need to be more and extensive studies on suicides in the state, the projects must either be funded by government itself, corporate or academic bodies. Second, the education system must re-orient its policies in a way that students take academics as subsidiary rather than all-important in life. There is also need to establish counseling centers where people could be advised and treated.