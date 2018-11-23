State’s Special Status Sacred: Sajad

‘No Kashmiri politician can even dream of giving up on Art 35-A and Art 370’
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Nov 23:
Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Lone Friday said protection of special status of the State was “sacred” for his party.
“No Kashmiri politician can even dream of giving up on Article 35-A and Article 370,” Lone said addressing a news conference at a ministerial bungalow at Church Lane in Srinagar.
The statement comes as an embarrassment for the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on whose quota he held a cabinet portfolio in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-BJP government.
Lone said NC, Congress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) coming together to form an alliance on the pretext of protection of Article 35-A was a surprise for him.
“It was in the tenure of Congress that 52 amendments were done to Article 370, it was NC who until yesterday was blaming PDP on GST and it was PDP who was accusing NC of changing banking laws, and today they are claiming to be champions of protecting Article 35-A,” he said. “We are a regional party with regional aspirations. When you ally with a national party, it is inherent that since they are not similar, since they are not together, there is an alliance. Otherwise it will be a one party.”
The PC Chairman also defended his party's decision to ally with BJP saying that if Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti could do it in the past, “then what is my sin”.
He said the real reason PDP, NC and Congress tried to form an alliance was that they wanted to sustain their dynastic rule in the State.
“Peoples Conference has emerged as an alternative to exploitation misrule practiced by the twin-family political monopoly. That is why they were afraid of us forming the next government,” he said. “The alliance between the NC and PDP was grounded in falsehood.”
On why it took him five months to stake claim for forming the government, Lone said securing the support of the people was not an "overnight process".
“People were coming in ones and twos to me. It takes nine months to give birth to a baby,” he said.
On horse-trading, Lone said he was not violating any law under the constitution.
"I haven't drafted any anti-defection laws, and I haven't written the Constitution either. Why should I have a problem if somebody wants to join me? I certainly won't shut my doors. I cannot turn away anybody who wants to come over because his party, because his party leadership does not inspire him,” he said.
“Horse-trading requires a lot of money. And I don’t have that money. I was a minister for only three years and that too in animal husbandry. It won’t fetch that much of money,” Lone said. “The money lies with people who have ruled the State for the past 40 years.”
Lone admitted that he was taken by surprise by the alliance of NC and PDP as he never thought it would work out.
“I heard that they were in talks but I never thought they will eventually come up with an alliance,” he said.
However, the PC Chairman said PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s letter to Governor lacked protocol.
"This is not how you stake claim to form a government. If you read the letter it was like someone has written it to a friend telling him she will soon come to meet him. The Governor has known them for two decades, they could have easily managed a meeting," he said.
Lone asked PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to approach the court to revive the assembly and assured that PC would prove the numbers on the floors of the house.