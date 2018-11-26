State’s exports decline by 67% in 4 years

2014 floods, GST took hit at exports: Govt
Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
The exports from Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed sharp dip over the years.
The exports in the financial year 2017-18 have declined by over 67 per cent to Rs 341 crore from Rs 1043 crore in 2013-14 financial year.
It has also declined by half to Rs 341 in 2017-18 from its previous year 2016-17 financial years, according to figures from Industries and Commerce department.
According to the report, the major decline in the export has been witnessed in Shelled Walnut (Fresh and Dried) from Rs 132 crore in the financial year 2014-15 to only Rs 22 crore 2017-18. The export of handicraft items has also declined from Rs 208 crore to mere Rs 53 crore during the same period.
The LoC trade has also witnessed sharp decline during this period from Rs 4530 crore to mere Rs 1465 crore.
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) President Sheikh Ashiq said there has been decline in export trade since 2014.
He said there has been no intervention from the government either to save the economic sectors.
“Government doesn’t provide any subsidy to artisans and handicraft industries. It has survived on its own.”
He said if government doesn’t take any measures, the state will have more unemployment issues in the coming years.
Ashiq said to revive the handicraft industry; they are holding exhibitions in international market.
He said government must ensure State’s participation in international exhibitions to boost handicraft export.
“It will also help engage artisans and weavers and also generate employment.”
Industry expert Shakeel Qalander said slowdown in the international market has affected J&K’s exports.
"There has been recession in the international market from past four years which has affected luxury items," said Qalander.
He said the dumping of the handicraft items by other countries has also affected handicraft exports from the State.
“Shawls and carpets are being traded from other countries at very affordable prices,” he said.
Qalander also said that the local production has also been very low post 2014 devastating floods.
"Most of the industries remained remain shut due to various issues and industrial sector took lot of time to revive,” he said.
Secretary Commissioner Industries and Commerce, Shailendra Kumar said exports came down after 2014 floods.
“The year 2015 went into reconstruction after floods. The traders and common people were busy in their own reconstruction works. Then in the year 2016, there was law and order situation. The year 2017 saw demonetization as well as introduction of new tax regime (GST)," said Shailendra Kumar.
He added in the year 2017-2018, the trade has started picking up “but is not back to normal position fully”.
Kumar said financial assistance is given to artisans for the improvement of the handicraft trade.
“We have established JK Trade Promotion Organisation in which 44% equity is from India Trade Promotional Organisation, Handicrafts Export Council and Carpet Export Council.”
“Handicraft Export Council, Carpet Council has agreed to open their office in Srinagar and Director General Foreign Trade has also agreed to open their officer in Srinagar," said Kumar.