State’s economy to receive major boost with NEIDS

New incentive schemes will attract investment from youth: Dir Industries
Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Dec 22:
The extension of benefits to Jammu and Kashmir given in the pattern of Northeastern States under North East Industrial Development Scheme (NEIDS) will give a major flip to Sate’s economy.
“Industrial Development Package will be a huge fillip to the State economy,” Director Industries and Commerce, Bilal Ahmad Bhat told Rising Kashmir.
He said key additional benefits include GST reimbursement for 5 years, income tax reimbursement for 5 years, transport incentive of 20% for transport by railways or waterways and 33% by Air and Employment Incentive of an additional 3.67% of employer’s contribution to EPF in addition to 8.33% already paid by the Central Government under PMRPY.
The Director said after the intervention of Governor Satya Pal Malik and persistent efforts of the J&K Department of Industry with the relevant Union Ministries, the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion approved the extension of the benefits of the Northeast Industrial Development Package to Jammu and Kashmir as well.
He said this scheme with more benefits is also extended upto June 2022.
“The validity of this scheme ended in June 2017. The benefits given to new Industrial Units in Jammu and Kashmir were largely similar to the benefits extended to North-eastern States under the Industrial Development Scheme of the Government of India.”
“Capital Investment Incentive of 30%, Interest Incentive of 3% and Insurance Incentives are the three benefits given to the Northeast were extended to J&,” Bhat said.
He said these incentives are essential to attract new investments.
Bhat said that entrepreneurs can make now product on competitive basis as prepared in other states of India like Mumbai and Delhi and the State will be less dependent on products of other states.
“The advantage of the scheme is that product will be compact and competitive and the price of product will be reduced at the same time,” he added.
Director said that from this scheme, the small industries can change into larger industries as the State has 1683 Micro Small Medium Enterprise (MSME) and only nine large industries.
“It will create new job avenues for the local youth and help reduce major employment problem in Kashmir valley,” Bhat said.