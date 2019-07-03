Statements from BJP discouraging for peace: KVI

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Voice International (KVI), London based advocacy group has termed the recent statements of BJP government and party functionaries as “discouraging” and not helpful to promote peace.

“There appears to be no intention to move forward to find a solution to promote peace in Kashmir, although the strong mandate, the BJP government has achieved in the elections provides an opportunity to do so by displaying statesmanship and make history,” said KVI Chairman, Prof. M. A. Raina.

“The BJP politicians during parliament elections and now have been issuing statements for the abolition of Article 370 and other constitutional guarantees of the state. The KVI feels although Kashmir constitution has already been emptied of its vital organs, any such further move will lead to total alienation and will end up the prospects for peace in the state,” he added.

