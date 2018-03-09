State Womens Commission far from reality: JKDPN

Mehjoor must play role in securing, safeguarding women’s rights in JK
Syed ShakirSrinagar:
Jammu Kashmir Peoples Democratic (Nationalist) celebrated Women’s Day in Srinagar. Hundreds of women from different walks of life participated in the event. Women, Children and young girls participated and spoke on the occasion.
JKPDN President Ghulam Hassan Mir while speaking on the occasion highlighted the miseries of women in Kashmir. He also highlighted role of women in the overall development of the nation and urged women to come forward to know and fight for their rights.
“We believe in proper development of women all over the world and particularly in Kashmir. They should be developed educationally as well as economically. Men and Women are two pillars of a society and should be equally nourished, treated and given opportunities to develop so that our society can progress properly.” He said while speaking on the occasion.
Women suffer all over the world particularly in Kashmir. They should know their rights and fight for them. The cases of children abandoning in Kashmir is alarming and should stop. It is very unfortunate that we treat boy and girl differently, however girls can play better role in development of families and of nation. He termed Kathua girl “Asifa’s” rape and murder case as very unfortunate and demands strict action against the involved.
Women’s wing President JKPD(N), Syed Masrat Qadri showed disappointment and anger over the atrocities on women in the state and urged State women’s Commission Chairperson Nayeema Mehjoor to play role in securing and safeguarding women’s rights in the state.
