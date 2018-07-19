About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

State violating democratic values: ML

Published at July 19, 2018 03:07 AM 0Comment(s)402views

‘League faces worst policies by Govt’


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 18:

 Muslim League has condemned re-shifting of its incarcerated vic-chairman Muhammad Yousuf Parray to Central Jail after producing him for hearing here in local court Srinagar.

In a statement issued here, the spokesperson has condemned the incursion and alleged harassment of family members by the police and security forces in the house of league general secretary Muhammad Rafiq Ganie,
According to spokesman, the league cum chairman Ab Ahad Parray in its statement said that the way, Muhammad Yousuf Mir's captivity clearly indicates that in a well planned conspiracy all of his political routes are being blocked by lodging frivolous cases against him and to keep him forever behind the dark walls , the authorities don't leave any stone unturned.


Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top