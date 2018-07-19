State violating democratic values: ML

‘League faces worst policies by Govt’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 18:
Muslim League has condemned re-shifting of its incarcerated vic-chairman Muhammad Yousuf Parray to Central Jail after producing him for hearing here in local court Srinagar.
In a statement issued here, the spokesperson has condemned the incursion and alleged harassment of family members by the police and security forces in the house of league general secretary Muhammad Rafiq Ganie,
According to spokesman, the league cum chairman Ab Ahad Parray in its statement said that the way, Muhammad Yousuf Mir's captivity clearly indicates that in a well planned conspiracy all of his political routes are being blocked by lodging frivolous cases against him and to keep him forever behind the dark walls , the authorities don't leave any stone unturned.