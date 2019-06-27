State to tighten existing laws, frame new ones to check drug abuse

June 27, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

The authorities would tighten the existing laws and frame new ones to check the drug addiction in the state.

This was stated in the drug de-addiction policy which was released recently to restrict production and sale of illicit substances in the state.

As per the policy document that was unveiled last week by the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department, the authorities will focus on early intervention to check substance abuse.

“Our focus will be to make an early intervention and prevent complications in cases where substance use does occur as well as preventing relapse of successfully treated cases, their rehabilitation into the community,” reads the policy document.

The government hopes to reduce the substance abuse through highlighting the risks. “The aim would be to increase the knowledge base of the community about the potential risk factors and consequences of substance use and the means that can be adopted in order to avoid those factors,” reads the policy, which was approved by the State Administrative Council in January.

“The focus would be to target ‘at risk’ population and decreasing their vulnerability and to strengthen existing laws and to introduce new laws for increasing restrictions on production and sale of illicit substances,” said the document that “stresses on integration and rehabilitation of drug addicts.”

Untreated mental illness patients are more susceptible to taking to drugs. The authorities would train teachers and community health workers in identification, risk-reduction and timely referral of children and adolescents with traumatic life experiences who are vulnerable to substance use disorders.

It has suggested involving religious organizations, parental monitoring and family support to check abuse.

“It aims to increase awareness in young training athletes and bodybuilders about consequences of steroids, amphetamines and hormones frequently used in training centers and gyms for building a muscular physique.”

As per the policy, it would teach basic counseling skills to teachers, physicians, policemen and clerics. The policy says that drug de-addiction centres should be integrated with the main hospitals to facilitate “treatment process.”

It noted that the impediment in early identification seems to be denial in families and in health care professionals about the presence of substance use disorders as a major health problem among youth.

“Health care institutions seem to be very insensitive to substance use disorders in terms of identification and treatment which impedes early intervention,” it said.

