About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

State to raise Rs 8,000 cr loans for funding infra projects

Published at January 17, 2019 04:29 PM 0Comment(s)738views


Press Trust of India

Jammu

In a major step towards raising loans forfunding infrastructure projects, Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Limited(JKIDFC) has sought expression of interest (EoI) from banking and finanancial institutions for advancing loans worth Rs 8,000 crore.

"Sealed EoI is being invited from reputed RBI regulated banking and financial institutionsin the country to submit written proposals for advancing loans upto Rs 8,000 crore," JKIDFC Director Finance Showkat Hussain Mir said Thursday.

JKIDFC, a registered corporation under the Companies Act, is mandated to raise loans for funding infrastructure development projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

The loans to be raised by the corporation shall be guaranteed by the state government, officials said.

The loans will be advanced within the next two-threeyears, Mir said, adding that Rs 500 crore is intended to be made available during the remaining months of the current financial year, while Rs3,000 crore during 2019-20.

Mir said conditional bids will not be accepted and the selection criteria for the bid shall be the lowest rate ofinterest and other charges.

At a high powered committee meeting on January 2, JKIDFC had approved 1,643 projects amounting to Rs 13,631 crore under various sectors.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top