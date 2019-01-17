State to raise Rs 8,000 cr loans for funding infra projects

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
In a major step towards raising loans forfunding infrastructure projects, Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Limited(JKIDFC) has sought expression of interest (EoI) from banking and finanancial institutions for advancing loans worth Rs 8,000 crore.
"Sealed EoI is being invited from reputed RBI regulated banking and financial institutionsin the country to submit written proposals for advancing loans upto Rs 8,000 crore," JKIDFC Director Finance Showkat Hussain Mir said Thursday.
The loans to be raised by the corporation shall be guaranteed by the state government, officials said.
The loans will be advanced within the next two-threeyears, Mir said, adding that Rs 500 crore is intended to be made available during the remaining months of the current financial year, while Rs3,000 crore during 2019-20.
Mir said conditional bids will not be accepted and the selection criteria for the bid shall be the lowest rate ofinterest and other charges.
At a high powered committee meeting on January 2, JKIDFC had approved 1,643 projects amounting to Rs 13,631 crore under various sectors.