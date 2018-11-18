State Taxes Deptt launches special drive against defaulters

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 17:
To tighten the noose around GST3-B return non-filers, the State Taxes Department, on the directions of Commissioner State Taxes, J&K, M Raju, has launched a comprehensive drive from Saturday.
According to the spokesman of the State Taxes Department, in a series of whirlwind inspections / surveys conducted by the sleuths of the State Taxes Department under the supervision of Mohammed Shahid Saleem, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration & Enforcement), Jammu, the GSTR3-B return filing position of some of the dealers was scrutinized on spot and notices issued with a view to ensure deposition of the tax collected by them.
The official team consisted of Rakesh Magotra, Deputy Commissioner (Enforcement), Jammu, Arvind Sawhney, Neeraj Sharma, Kuldip Jandyal, Ajit Kumar and Anju Anand, State Taxes Officers including Inspectors of the State Taxes Department.
The tax payers whose premises were inspected by the team include M/s Gautam Engineers, Sainik Colony, Jammu, M/s Swarn Sales, M/s Swarn Trading, M/s Simran Petroleum Products, M/s Guru Govind Tyres, M/s Universal Traders, M/s Kashmir Tyres, M/s Gogi Traders, M/s Rohan Traders at Transport Nagar, Jammu, M/s Astro India, Bari Brahmana, Jammu, M/s Arjun Glass House, M/s Vishwakarma Traders and M/s Muskan Traders at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and M/s The Furnishing Mall at Jewel Chowk, Jammu.
The spokesman said the tax on turnover, already collected by them from consumers, running into hundreds of crores has been held back by these dealers who were directed on spot to clear their tax liability within seven days failing which action under Section 67 of the SGST Act shall be instituted against them.
M/s Astro India and M/s The Furnishing Mall cleared their liability amounting to Rs 198.34 lakhs and Rs 59.76 lakhs respectively Saturday itself during the special drive launched by the Department.
M/s Kashmir Tyres at Transport Nagar, Jammu was found in operation without GST registration. All the records of the dealer were seized to calculate the tax liability / imposition of penalty besides initiating suo-moto registration of the dealer.
The spokesman said that the State Taxes Department shall continue its drive and shall further tighten its noose around the wilful tax evaders / defaulters to ensure cent percent tax compliance and discipline. “The drive of checking e-way bill shall continue and therefore all the tax payers have been already sensitized to not transport any commodity without e-way bill as same would entail imposition of penalty under law,” he said and added that the Department has directed all the tax payers to file all the GSTR returns well in time and clear the backlogs to evade imposition of penalty on that count.