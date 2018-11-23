State Taxes Deptt initiates action against GST defaulters

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 22:
Continuing with its drive against GST-3B return non-filers, enforcement team of the State Taxes Department led by Additional Commissioner Mohammed Shahid Saleem conducted inspections of various areas of State Tax Circle Udhampur.
The drive against erring dealers has been launched on the directions of the Commissioner State Taxes M. Raju.
The enforcement squad comprised Rakesh Magotra, Deputy Commissioner (Enforcement) Jammu, State Taxes Officers Arvind Sawhney, Neeraj Sharma and Saba Noor and inspectors of the Department.
GSTR3-B return filing position of some of the dealers was scrutinized and notices issued with a view to ensure deposition of the tax collected by them.
The erring dealers were directed to clear their tax liability within seven days failing which action under Section 67 of the SGST Act shall be initiated against them.
Meanwhile, the Additional Commissioner ordered proceedings under section 67 of the SGST Act against M/S BhagvatiMarbels, Udhampur and Punjabi Haveli on Jammu- Udhampur road.
All the records of Punjabi Haveli were seized by the inspecting team on the basis of noticing prima-facie concealing of sales by the business unit.
The State Tax Officer Udhampur has been ordered to conduct proceedings under section 67 of the SGST Act against M/S BhagvatiMarbels, Udhampur. The unit has willfully defaulted in the filing of GSTR-3B returns since April 2018.
It was said that the Department shall continue its drive and shall further tighten its noose around the willful tax evaders/defaulters to ensure hundred per cent tax compliance and discipline.
Meanwhile, State Taxes department Kashmir division, in pursuance to the directions of the Commissioner State Taxes, M Raju carried out a comprehensive drive today against the tax defaulters/non-filers of gstr-3b. The team was headed by Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration & Enforcement) Kashmir along with team of States Taxes officers Rouf Ahmad Shah, Khalid Mohammad Chisti, Mohammad Sarfaraz Khan, Ajaz Chowdhary, Ghulam Mohiudin Malik, Nuzhat Qureshi and team of inspectors.
The GSTR 3B return filing position of some of the dealers were scrutinized on spot with the view to ensure deposition of tax collected by them. Besides, the team also seized the records of several defaulting dealers.
The tax payers whose premises were inspected are M/s MS Marble, Gogjibagh, Floriculture department, Polo View Srinagar, Peaks Auto Pvt Ltd Lasjan, Treat Restaurant and Bakery, Sanant Nagar, 7/11 Departmental Store, Sanant Nagar, Sir Sayed Memorial Marriage Hall, Sanat Nagar and other business establishments.
The tax on turnover running in crores have been held back by some of these dealers, who were directed on spot to clear their withheld tax liability within seven days failing which action u/s 67 of SGST Act shall be initiated against them.
In response to the special drive carried out by the department M/s Peaks Auto Pvt Ltd Lasjan cleared their liability amounting to Rs 7.03 crores on spot and M/s Floriculture Department has assured the deposition of their tax liability of Rs 35.95 lacs and filing of pending returns within three days.
The State Taxes Department has asked all the tax payers of Kashmir division to file all GSTR returns/tax due well in time.