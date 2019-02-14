State Taxes Deptt felicitate athlete Vishal

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 13:
Athlete Vishal Sharma, an employee of State Taxes Department clinched two silver medals in 5000 meters and 400-meter walk in the recently concluded All India Yuvrani Masters Athletic Championship at Alwar in Rajasthan.
As per an official, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes Department Administration& Enforcement Jammu, Mohammad Shahid Saleem appreciated the performance of Vishal and wished him good luck for his future endeavours.
The athlete had participated in National Master Athletic Championship held at Sawai Maan Singh Stadium at Jaipur.
Last year he had also participated in the first Indo-Bangladesh Masters Athletic Meet at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi, the official added.