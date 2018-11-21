State Taxes Deptt continues drive against GST defaulters

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 20:
Continuing its drive to tighten the noose around GST-3B return non-filers, enforcement team of the State Taxes Department led by Additional Commissioner Mohammed Shahid Saleem conducted inspection in various areas of Jammu District.
The team comprised Rakesh Magotra, Deputy Commissioner (Enforcement), Jammu, State Taxes Officers and other concerned.
GSTR3-B return filing position of some of the dealers was scrutinized and notices issued with a view to ensure deposition of the tax collected by them.
The erring dealers were directed to clear their tax liability within seven days failing which action under Section 67 of the SGST Act shall be initiated against them.
It was said that the Department shall continue its drive and shall further tighten its noose around the willful tax evaders/defaulters to ensure hundred per cent tax compliance and discipline.