State Sqay Championship held

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

20th State Sqay Championship 2019 organised by Jammu and Kashmir Sqay Association under their aiges of Sqay Federation Of India in collaboration with JK State Sports Council was held from 31 June 2019 to 1 August 2019.

In the opening ceremony of the championship, Joint Director Youth Services and Sports Kashmir Bashir Ahmad was the chief guest and he also interacted with the participants.

Nearly 1200 players from 14 districts of the state took part in the championship.

In the concluding day on Thursday, Social Activist Peer Bilal was chief Guest who distributed certificates and awards among the meritorious players.



