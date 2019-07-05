State runs out of money for welfare schemes

July 05, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Over 3 lakh old age pension cases pending with Social Welfare Deptt

The authorities are facing shortage of funds to run the welfare schemes for old age people and are unable to pay them pension or other monthly assistance for different ailments.

Over three lakh old-age pension scheme cases are pending with Social Welfare department due to paucity of funds.

According to the officials of the department, besides old cases, 3 lakh new cases are pending since 2014 due to non-availability of funds.

“Since 2014, we have registered new 3 lakh cases. People visit our department every day but we do not have funds. Once, we receive funds from the government then only we will be able to give money to the beneficiaries,” said Mohd Farooq Bhat, Social Welfare Officer at Miskeen Bagh.

Bhat said that there are pending cases of cancer patients as well. “I feel so bad for them. But we don't have funds, what can we do?”

However despite financial challenges, the department has also registered new cases of widows, disabled persons and cancer patients. There were some complaints about delay in release of monthly old age pension and widow fund.

The beneficiaries especially the elderly people said that every week they visit the department, but return disappointed. “I can't visit the department daily. I am disappointed as this scheme meant for old people like me has not benefitted us,” said an elderly man, Mohammad Ramazan.

Like Ramzan, there are cancer patients who visit the social welfare department at Miskeen Bagh to avail the financial benefits, but they have been left disappointed.

Director Social Welfare Department, Rukhsana Gani, admitted that there are pending cases of old age scheme including the cases of widows, cancer patients and disabled people.

“We have recently approached the principal secretary regarding the funds for different schemes. Once they approve the funds, we will release the money to the beneficiaries," she said.

She said that there are lakhs of new beneficiaries who have been enlisted, but admitted that the social welfare department has no funds to cover all of them.

“Lack of funds has affected all the people including those to be covered under old age fund. But we are taking some cases on priority basis," she said.