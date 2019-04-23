State Rugby Championship closing ceremony held

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The closing ceremony of the 12th J&K State Rugby Championship -2019 was held at SK- Stadium in Bandipora in which 37 teams from 13 districts of the state participated in this championship.

SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik who was the chief guest on the occasion congratulated the participating rugby teams on this occasion.

The championship was organised by Bandipora Rugby Association in collaboration with J&K Rugby Association and Ali Sports Academy Bandipora.

While interacting with the players and the management of the association, SSP Bandipora said that sports is the most vibrant means of channelizing the energy of the youth, besides forging unity among different regions of the state and the country.

SSP Bandipora further said that our youth are talented and motivated to excel in different fields as they have proved it at the national and international fora on many occasions.

The association presented a memento to the chief guest and thanked him for sparing his valuable time which has encouraged the association and boosted the morale of the players.