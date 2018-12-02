State rope skipping championship concludes

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The two days State Rope Skipping Championship 2018 concluded here at the Gindun Stadium Srinagar in which more than 300 participants took part. Mohammad Shafi, Manager, Gindun Stadium was the chief guest.
Speaking on the occasion Mohammed Shafi congratulated all the participants in general and medal winners in particular and appreciated the Rope Skipping Association of J&K for organizing such activities to promote the sports.
The Legends School and Kashmir Harvard of District Srinagar led the medal tally.
Selection for the National Championship scheduled to be held at Sirdi Mumbai in the month of January was also held during the State championship.
The event was organised by Rope Skipping Association of J&K under the aegis of Indian Rope Skipping Federation.