State President JDU meets Governor

March 09, 2019 |

G.M. Shaheen, State Party President, Janata Dal United met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Friday.

In a statement, the party spokesperson said Shaheen discussed a range of issues relating to public welfare and socio-political environment in the State, with Governor.

He expressed his concern about the incident of grenade blast at Bus Stand Jammu and committed his support for maintenance of peace and harmony in the State.

Governor urged Shaheen to continue his sustained endeavors for promoting the public good, communal harmony and brotherhood in the State.





