State-level workshop held at IMPA

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 22:
Save the Destitute Foundation (STDF) in collaboration with Milestones Health Centre Monday organised a state-level training workshop here for parents and professionals dealing with special needs children. The workshop was supported and sponsored by ALFAA, an NGO of Bangalore and Autism Society of India and was held Institute of Management and Public Administration (IMPA).
In a statement, the spokperson said that the event aimed to impart information related to early intervention and special education for children with special needs.
Guest speakers included many renowned and international experienced professionals like Vaneela Rawada from Andra Pradesh-25 years experience in special education and a recipient of Best Special Educator Award for the year 2014 in Gujarat state. She talked about the inclusive education for mainstream in normal schools and early intervention.
Dr Shivani from USA having 20 years experience regarding children with special needs, USA. Dr. Shivani also released a book authored by her sister during the workshop. The book revolves round a special needs child, Bilal, and is set in Kashmir. This story book was released by Chief Guest, Abid Hussain, Joint Director School Education and Dr Zahoor Ahmed Magray, Deputy Director School Education. Mohammad Shaheen from Kashmir having 10 years experience in the Autism, paediatrics and children with special needs in England. BOT, MOT - England; Sensory Intergration Trained – England, were also present on the occasion, besides Aditya Tiwari from Pune a social activist and software engineer, a single parent in India who adopted a special child with Down syndrome and Poonam Dinshaw from Delhi, a social worker and counsellor.
Mother of an autistic child, Nasreen Farid from Banaglore, a social worker and councillor also talked about her experiences and her journey as mother journey of special child.
The workshop was attended by healthcare professionals, academicians and parents from all over Jammu and Kashmir as well as other states. Participants were awarded with state level training certificates by the NGO.
STDF has several times in the past attempted to highlight the lack of availability of special education. The NGO has also written to mainstream educational institutes, urging them to set up suitable infrastructure and professionals for teaching students with special needs. The organisers, Mr Zaheer Jan, Mohammad Shaheen and Mehreen Hafiz feel the society and mainstream schools have a bigger part to play in order to accommodate everyone in the society by providing the lesser abled children with equal opportunities too.
The spokesperson said STDF and Milestones Health Centre aims to hold more such workshops to enable schools and professionals to adopt policies, hire professionals and develop infrastructure aimed at making special needs children part of the mainstream schooling under inclusive education.
Founder Chairman of Save The Destitute foundation thanked ALFAA and Autism Society of India for their help to conduct the workshop.