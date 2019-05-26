State level training workshop held for master trainers

May 26, 2019 | ‘Fieldwork for EC to start next month’

In the run up to upcoming 7th Edition of Economic Census, a State Level Training Workshop of the Master Trainers was organized here today.

The workshop was organised by the CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, Department of Planning, Development, & Monitoring Department, National Sample Survey Office, Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI) here at Panchayat Bhawan.

The event was inaugurated by Principal Secretary to Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Government of J&K Rohit Kansal.

The objective was to impart training to Master trainers (enumerators and supervisors) engaged in Seventh Economic Census (7th EC). The participants were trained on the key concepts and definitions, processes, digital platform and application to be used for the enumeration (data capture and supervision) in the field.

The workshop was attended by Kishore Kumar, Deputy Director General, NSSO (FOD) MoSPI, Rani Charak, Director DES, Sunita Kanchan, Joint Director, DES, Shahnawaz Rashid, General Manager/State Head, Common Service Centres- Special Purpose Vehicle, CSC-SPV and other senior officers of the ministry, State Governments and CSC-SPV.

It was informed that the 7th Economic Census -2019 is being conducted by MOSPI to provide disaggregated information on various operational and structural aspects of all establishments in the country. A comprehensive training strategy has been evolved to impart training to trainers engaged in the 7th Economic Census. After the National Training Workshop of Master Trainers in Jammu today, similar exercise will be undertaken at Srinagar on 27th May, 2019 and across the District and Sub Districts of the State. Over 35-40 S District and Sub District level training workshops will be organized during the month of May and June 2019.

MoSPI has partnered with Common Service Centres, CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as the implementing agency for 7th EC. An IT based digital platform for data capture, validation, report generation and dissemination will be used in this Economic Census. The fieldwork for the 7th EC will commence in June 2019. The results of the exercise will be made available after verification and validation of the fieldwork.