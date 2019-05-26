About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 26, 2019 | ‘Fieldwork for EC to start next month’

State level training workshop held for master trainers

In the run up to upcoming 7th Edition of Economic Census, a State Level Training Workshop of the Master Trainers was organized here today.
The workshop was organised by the CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, Department of Planning, Development, & Monitoring Department, National Sample Survey Office, Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI) here at Panchayat Bhawan.
The event was inaugurated by Principal Secretary to Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Government of J&K Rohit Kansal.
The objective was to impart training to Master trainers (enumerators and supervisors) engaged in Seventh Economic Census (7th EC). The participants were trained on the key concepts and definitions, processes, digital platform and application to be used for the enumeration (data capture and supervision) in the field.
The workshop was attended by Kishore Kumar, Deputy Director General, NSSO (FOD) MoSPI, Rani Charak, Director DES, Sunita Kanchan, Joint Director, DES, Shahnawaz Rashid, General Manager/State Head, Common Service Centres- Special Purpose Vehicle, CSC-SPV and other senior officers of the ministry, State Governments and CSC-SPV.
It was informed that the 7th Economic Census -2019 is being conducted by MOSPI to provide disaggregated information on various operational and structural aspects of all establishments in the country. A comprehensive training strategy has been evolved to impart training to trainers engaged in the 7th Economic Census. After the National Training Workshop of Master Trainers in Jammu today, similar exercise will be undertaken at Srinagar on 27th May, 2019 and across the District and Sub Districts of the State. Over 35-40 S District and Sub District level training workshops will be organized during the month of May and June 2019.
MoSPI has partnered with Common Service Centres, CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as the implementing agency for 7th EC. An IT based digital platform for data capture, validation, report generation and dissemination will be used in this Economic Census. The fieldwork for the 7th EC will commence in June 2019. The results of the exercise will be made available after verification and validation of the fieldwork.

Latest News

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

May 25 | RK Online Desk
2G Internet service restored in Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal

2G Internet service restored in Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal

May 25 | Rk Online Desk
Man dies in Awantipora road accident

Man dies in Awantipora road accident

May 25 | RK Online Desk
3 officials suspended in Bandipora, disciplinary action against 4 doct ...

3 officials suspended in Bandipora, disciplinary action against 4 doct ...

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Sumbal minor

Sumbal minor's rape: Police files charge sheet against accused before ...

May 25 | M.T Rasool
Nearly 80% candidates lost security deposit in LS polls in JK

Nearly 80% candidates lost security deposit in LS polls in JK

May 25 | PTI
SKUAST-K entrance exam as per schedule tomorrow

SKUAST-K entrance exam as per schedule tomorrow

May 25 | RK Online Desk
Army man shoots self dead in Pattan

Army man shoots self dead in Pattan

May 25 | Rk Online Desk
Social forestry employee found dead in Poonch

Social forestry employee found dead in Poonch

May 25 | RK Online Desk
At least 29 inmates killed in clashes at Venezuela jail

At least 29 inmates killed in clashes at Venezuela jail

May 25 | PTI/AFP
Mobile internet remains suspended in Kashmir

Mobile internet remains suspended in Kashmir

May 25 | Agencies
Mehbooba concerned over thrashing of three by cow vigilantes in MP

Mehbooba concerned over thrashing of three by cow vigilantes in MP

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Several hurt in package bomb blast in France

Several hurt in package bomb blast in France

May 25 | PTI/AFP
Massive landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu highway

Massive landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu highway

May 25 | Press Trust of India
Train service remains suspended in Kashmir

Train service remains suspended in Kashmir

May 25 | Agencies
Spontaneous shutdown affects life in Kashmir

Spontaneous shutdown affects life in Kashmir

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
20 students killed in Surat coaching centre blaze

20 students killed in Surat coaching centre blaze

May 25 | Agencies
Jammu DIG suspends

Jammu DIG suspends 'absent' SHO during surprise inspection

May 25 | Agencies
Schools, colleges remain closed as tense situation prevails in Kashmir

Schools, colleges remain closed as tense situation prevails in Kashmir

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Dignified return of KPs, restoration of peace is priority: Farooq

Dignified return of KPs, restoration of peace is priority: Farooq

May 25 | Agencies
Three killed in Reasi road accident

Three killed in Reasi road accident

May 25 | Agencies
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 26, 2019 | ‘Fieldwork for EC to start next month’

State level training workshop held for master trainers

              

In the run up to upcoming 7th Edition of Economic Census, a State Level Training Workshop of the Master Trainers was organized here today.
The workshop was organised by the CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, Department of Planning, Development, & Monitoring Department, National Sample Survey Office, Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI) here at Panchayat Bhawan.
The event was inaugurated by Principal Secretary to Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Government of J&K Rohit Kansal.
The objective was to impart training to Master trainers (enumerators and supervisors) engaged in Seventh Economic Census (7th EC). The participants were trained on the key concepts and definitions, processes, digital platform and application to be used for the enumeration (data capture and supervision) in the field.
The workshop was attended by Kishore Kumar, Deputy Director General, NSSO (FOD) MoSPI, Rani Charak, Director DES, Sunita Kanchan, Joint Director, DES, Shahnawaz Rashid, General Manager/State Head, Common Service Centres- Special Purpose Vehicle, CSC-SPV and other senior officers of the ministry, State Governments and CSC-SPV.
It was informed that the 7th Economic Census -2019 is being conducted by MOSPI to provide disaggregated information on various operational and structural aspects of all establishments in the country. A comprehensive training strategy has been evolved to impart training to trainers engaged in the 7th Economic Census. After the National Training Workshop of Master Trainers in Jammu today, similar exercise will be undertaken at Srinagar on 27th May, 2019 and across the District and Sub Districts of the State. Over 35-40 S District and Sub District level training workshops will be organized during the month of May and June 2019.
MoSPI has partnered with Common Service Centres, CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as the implementing agency for 7th EC. An IT based digital platform for data capture, validation, report generation and dissemination will be used in this Economic Census. The fieldwork for the 7th EC will commence in June 2019. The results of the exercise will be made available after verification and validation of the fieldwork.

News From Rising Kashmir

;