State level painting competition held under SHS

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 01:
A state level painting competition under “Swachhta He Seva” (SHS) campaign of Swachh Bharat Mission- Grameen was on Monday held at Kala Kendra, Jammu.
According to an official, top performing students from all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir participated in the competition and exhibited their talent through paintings on the theme of cleanliness, health and hygiene.
After the conclusion of the drawing competition, students volunteered to clean the Kala Kendra building and surroundings, thus percolating a strong message of keeping the earth clean and green.
The painting competition was held under the supervision of Director Rural Sanitation & Mission Director SBM-G J&K, Indu Kanwal Chib. The Director on the occasion spoke about the direct linkage of sanitation with human dignity.
Secretary Rural Development Department & Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda led panel selected the paintings of top performing students of the competition.
Apart from painting competition, cleanliness drive awards were announced in which awards were given to three districts each from Jammu and Kashmir divisions.
From Kashmir division, Kulgam, Ganderbal and Bandipora districts bagged the top three positions for the cleanliness drives conducted during the fortnight long “Swachhta He Seva” campaign. District Udhampur, Reasi and Jammu got awards for Jammu division for the top performance.
Secretary RDD&PR distributed the awards among the top performing students. She reiterated that Swachta is a comprehensive concept which is not limited to cleanliness but a coherent co-existence with nature for future sustenance.
Ittifat Yousuf from Srinagar, Umar Hassan from Poonch and Anwar Hussain from Kargil bagged the top three positions respectively.
Adil Malik student of S P Higher Secondary School, Srinagar; Aman Kumar from Govt. Higher Secondary School, Jammu and Insha Iqbal of Higher Secondary School, Kulgam got the consolation prizes, the official added.