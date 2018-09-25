State-level mediation training workshop: Justice Magrey reviews arrangements

Justice Sanjay Kishan to inaugurate 3-day workshop on Oct 5
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 24:
Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Judge JK High Court, today chaired a meeting to finalize the arrangements regarding 3-day State Level Mediation Training Workshop to be held from 5th to 7th October at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here.
The meeting was attended by Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice MK Hanjura, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, Principal Secretary Hospitality and Protocol, Rohit Kansal, Secretary Law, Abdul Majid Bhat, Director Information, Tariq Ahmad Zargar and other senior officers of the Judiciary, Police and Civil administration.
The meeting was informed that the Jammu and Kashmir High Court and Mediation and Conciliation Committee with the support of JK High Court and JK Government is organizing a 3-day State Level Mediation Training Workshop from 5th to 7th October at SKICC Srinagar and will be inaugurated by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge Supreme Court.
The meeting discussed in detail and deliberated upon the arrangements to be made in connection with the state level workshop. About 150 dignitaries, guests and participants have been invited to attend the workshop including judges of JK High Court, Delhi High Court, Resource Persons, judicial officers, and advocates.
Justice Magrey asked the officials to put in place all requisite arrangements to ensure hassle-free conduct of the workshop including providing accommodation, boarding, lodging, security and other necessary arrangements.
During the meeting, Chief Secretary assured the chair that all requisite arrangements will be put in place for the smooth conduct of the workshop and that all the concerned officials have been directed to make necessary arrangements well in time.