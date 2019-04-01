State Judicial Academy holds refresher prog for judicial officers

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir State Judicial Academy (JKSJA) on Sunday held a one-day Refresher Programme for judicial officers on topic of pre-cognizance and cognizance stages in criminal cases.

As per an official, former Judge of J&K High Court, Justice (Retd) Janak Raj Kotwal was resource person for the programme titled ‘Pre-Cognizance and Cognizance Stages in Criminal Cases: Practice, Procedure and Adopting common approach’.

During his lecture, Justice Kotwal delivered a detailed lecture on pre-cognizance and cognizance matters in criminal cases.

The resource person elaborated on the different sections of the pre-cognizance and cognizance of criminal offences.

On the occasion, judicial officers put forward various questions before the resource person, who gave the requisite explanation regarding cognizance matters of the law while citing various instances.

Director JKSJA, Rajeev Gupta while speaking on the occasion hoped that Justice Kotwal would share his vast experience in applications in procedure of law and would be available in future for conducting these type of training progarmmes, the official added.

