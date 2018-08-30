State Govt files deferment application

Case parties unhappy with Govt's defence
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Aug 29:
The State government Wednesday sought deferment of hearing on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35-A, two days ahead of the hearing scheduled in the Supreme Court (SC) on August 31.
Standing counsel for the State in the apex court, Shoeb Alam told Rising Kashmir that the State government had sought deferment on account of the ongoing preparations for upcoming Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls.
The application filed before the SC registrar reads, “The undersigned would be seeking an adjournment in the aforesaid matter on August 31, 2018 on account of the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Panchayat and ULB polls in Jammu Kashmir.”
Earlier, during the previous hearing on August 6, the State government through its counsel had sought deferment on the same account, which, however was not entertained by the apex court which then had listed the case for August 31.
Noted lawyer Zafar Shah said accepting or rejecting the deferment plea was the discretion of the court but if the application had the support of Government of India then the deferment was likely to happen.
“If GoI isn’t backing the application of the State government then the court will proceed with the hearing in the matter,” Shah said.
He said the High Court Bar Association, a party in the case, is ready to argue the case if the adjournment plea of the State government is rejected.
National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said the State government’s move to seek deferment was a repetition of the same story.
“This is not the way to deal with the matter which is so sensitive. The State government should have taken the stand and sought rejection of the pleas challenging Article 35-A,” Sagar said.
He said the pleas were challenging an article of the constitution of India.
“The Attorney General representing the Government of India was asked by the SC to clear the stand but they have kept the ambiguity wagon on the roll,” the veteran NC leader said.
He said the State government’s stand was “unfortunate” as well as “obnoxious” in view of the grave concerns expressed by the people across the State against any move to tamper with Article 35-A.
“The elections of Panchayat and ULB cannot be a defence,” he said adding that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should also tell the people as to where they spend Rs 1 crore for defending Article 35-A.
PDP Chief Spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir said the adjournment seeking was fine but the State government should have come forth with a stand on the issue.
“The State government’s defence doesn’t seem that robust but let us see what happens,” Mir said.
He said even if the matter was adjourned till December due to elections, the State government and GoI would have to take a stand then.
“So, they should take a stand now,” he said.
Congress Working Committee member and a party in the case Tariq Hameed Karra said the adjournment seeking application of the State government was “ironical” and it seemed that the State government wanted to keep the pot boiling over Article 35-A.
Awami National Conference (ANC) Chairman Muzaffar Shah and member Jammu Kashmir Civil Society Coordination (JKCSC) said the deferment plea seems a deliberate ploy to keep the matter hot.
“Such tactics will be detrimental for us. It will create more confusion among the people,” he said.
Shah said the matter should be heard in the court.
“Why is the State government afraid? SC has no jurisdiction here. Only our State legislature has that power,” he said.
In the last hearing on August 6, the State government had sought an adjournment of the hearing citing upcoming local bodies’ polls in the State and was supported by the GoI.
The lawyers for petitioners, however, vehemently opposed the adjournment plea and sought an early hearing after the bench clarified that it cannot take up the matter due to lack of quorum.
"Once you have challenged the constitutional validity of Article 35-A, a three-judge bench will decide whether they have to go before a constitution bench. A three-judge bench will determine it. A three-judge bench has been dealing with it," the Chief Justice of India had said.
"A three-judge bench will consider whether it has to go before a constitution bench," the court said, making it clear that the hearing had to be adjourned as Justice Chandrachud, one of the three judges of the bench, was not present.
The bench made it clear that under Article 145 (special provisions as to the disposal of questions relating to constitutional validity of laws) of the constitution, any challenge to the validity of a constitutional provision needed to be adjudicated upon by a larger bench.
In the last hearing, Attorney General K K Venugopal, representing the GoI, also supported the deferment plea filed then.
However, the petitioners opposed to Article 35-A, including the NGO 'We the Citizens', which was represented by lawyer Barun Kumar Sinha, opposed the adjournment plea of the State government.
When some lawyers insisted that an urgent hearing was needed, the bench asked, “Tell us, when the Article 35-A came into the Constitution in 1954.”