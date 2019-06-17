State government to take over Centaur Hotel ownership today

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The center government will hand over the Centaur Hotel in Srinagar to the state government as top officials of the state are going to ink the process on Monday in New Delhi with the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The top officials including Chief Secretary of the state B V R Subramanium, Commissioner Secretary Tourism Rigzin Samphel and officials of the Finance department are holding deliberations with the Ministry of Civil Aviation in New Delhi to complete the procedural formalities for hand and take over on Monday.

Sources in the government told Kashmir News Service (KNS) the meeting is scheduled on Monday morning where the hand over and takeover of Centaur Hotel will formally take place.

Recently in a press conference at SKICC, Governor Satya Pal Malik had said that Centaur Hotel will be handed over back to state control soon.

Sources said that once the state government takes back the control and management of the Centaur Hotel, it is likely to be handed over to Taj Vivanata owners along with the employees of the Centaur hotel.

However, the employees of the Centaur hotel say that the state government has not yet communicated to them about their future. (KNS)