State funeral for Vajpayee; 7-day mourning declared

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, Aug 16:
A seven-day state mourning was announced by the government as a mark of respect to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away today.
In a circular, the Home Ministry said the national flag would fly at half-mast from today for seven days across India and a state funeral would be accorded to Vajpayee.
The government also said the state funeral of Vajpayee will be held at Delhi's Smriti Sthal tomorrow and declared a half day holiday in all central government offices, central public sector undertakings across the country and the Delhi government offices of NCT of Delhi.
"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, it has been decided that seven days of state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 16-22, both days inclusive.
"During this period, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout India where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of the state mourning," the Home Ministry said.
The national flag would also fly half mast tomorrow in all Indian missions abroad.
The 93-year-old leader passed away at AIIMS here following prolonged illness.
The last rites of Vajpayee would take place at 4 pm tomorrow at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal here, BJP chief Amit Shah said today.
The body of the BJP veteran has been kept at his official residence - 6 A Krishna Menon Marg.
Shah said people can pay homage to the departed leader at his residence from 7.30 am to 8.30 am tomorrow.
The body would then be taken to the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg at around 9 am, he told reporters outside the late leader's residence.
The funeral procession would leave the BJP headquarters at 1 pm and the last rites would be performed at 4 pm, he said.
The Smriti Sthal is a common memorial site that was proposed following concerns over shrinking land resources in the capital.
The last rites would be performed on an elevated platform which is surrounded by greenery.
Smriti Sthal is located between Jawaharlal Nehru's memorial 'Shanti Van' and Lal Bahadur Shastri's 'Vijay Ghat'.
Former prime minister I K Gujral was also cremated at the Smriti Sthal on the banks of river Yamuna in December 2012.