State Forest Research Institute distributes free saplings to mark R-Day

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 26:
To mark celebration of 70th Republic Day, the State Forest Research Institute (SFRI) distributed free plant saplings through twenty five stalls established at different schools and other institutes.
As per an official, the plant saplings distributed included the State Tree Chinar and others like Amla, Harad, Bahera, Bael, Arjun, Peepal, Bargad, Banderpapri, Kainth, Amrood, Pomegranate, Kachnar, Mango, Loquat, Jamun, Sohanja, Dhaman, Ritha, Zaitoon, Babool, Khair, Suckchain, Jiyopota, Bougainvillea, China rose, Raat Ki Rani, Gulmohar, Amaltas, Maulsari, Semal, Pine, Devdar, Kail etc.
The stalls were established at Government HSS Channi Himmat, Government High School Rajbagh Kathua, Play way School Chadwal Kathua, Government HSS Sallan, Dayala Chak, Government High School Kore Punnu, Government HSS Marheen, Government HSS Domana, Govt. Model Hr. Sec School (Boys) Akhnoor, Govt. Degree College Udhampur, Manthal, Govt.HSS Nagrota Gujroo, Novadaya Vidyalaya Basholi, Government Hr. Sec. School Hutt, Government High School Panjgrain, Higher Sec. School Marh, Jhirri, Kangrel and Pre-school Kullen, Panchayat Ghar Khara Madana and Mishriwala in Jammu region and Cricket Stadium Sonwar and Botanical Garden in Srinagar and Mini Secretariat Complex at Ganderbal.
A total of 52,172 saplings were distributed among the students and other people on the occasion.
Pertinently, SFRI initiated this innovative step with the hope that the people especially youth will be encouraged to put in their best efforts towards protection and preservation of environment, the official added.